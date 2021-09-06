Legislation underway to support “free zone” in Region 9—President Ali

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-President, Irfaan Ali met with members of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday afternoon, where he discussed his Government’s plans for Region Nine and encouraged them to form themselves into consortiums.
The Head of State, who was also in Lethem for the Regional Toshaos Meeting, said that his Government is aware of the desire to have parts of Lethem as a free zone.
“The declaration of areas as designated areas here in Region Nine, Lethem, as a free zone—was a major issue that was raised. What I can say to you is that we are presently drafting the legislation. I received some options from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Attorney General is doing the draft legislation.”
President Ali also updated the Chamber on various plans by his Government to improve the region’s infrastructure, including upgrading various health centres, schools, roads, improvement to the electricity supply, and other major initiatives that will drive more investments and businesses in the region.
He said that once the major projects kick-off, investments could help negate the negative impact of the pandemic.
After his opening remarks, the President opened the floor for the business community to ask questions and highlight issues that affect them.
Most persons spoke of the decline in business due to the pandemic and the high cost of electricity.
The President reminded the gathering that his Government is embarking on significant investments in electricity, including the establishment of solar farms in the region, which will reduce energy costs by more than 50% in the coming years.
Further to this, President Ali encouraged the RCCI members to form consortiums and told them that the investment opportunities are greater as groups than as individuals. He highlighted large scale farming opportunities as an example.
The group also raised issues about poor infrastructural work being done in the area and suggested that a committee should be established to monitor future infrastructural works.
As a result, President Ali, on the spot, asked the group to nominate a representative and instructed the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, to form a monitoring committee and ensure that the representative be included.
In conclusion, the RCCI members said that they were happy with the discussions with the President and thanked him for facilitating them on such short notice.
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, was also at the meeting.
Sep 06, 2021Kaieteur News – After more than two years the Mackenzie Sports Club’s main gate to the ground is now open daily for use by residents who want to exercise and keep fit. THE MSC Executive had...
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 04, 2021
Kaieteur News– I have no objection at an absolute level of people criticising the government of the day that they do... more
Kaieteur News– The PPP/C government has indicated an intention to renew its forest pact which it signed with the Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]