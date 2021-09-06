‘Jinga Harry’ is prime suspect in latest shootout with Customs

Kaieteur News- Popularly known businessman and alleged smuggler, Harrielall Motilall called ‘Jinga Harry’, has been identified as the prime suspect behind the recent shooting of two Enforcement officers attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Last Thursday night, the two Customs officers were shot to their face and abdomen during a joint anti-smuggling operation with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Reliable sources yesterday informed Kaieteur News that the businessman is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a team of GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) officers and policemen went into the Mahaica location to intercept a boat after receiving information that it is suspected to be carrying uncustomed goods into the Mahaica River.

GRA in a statement explained that around 23:45hrs that day, its vessel came under high powered gunfire emanating from the businessman’s vessel and property.

The company had believed that the suspects involved may have been tipped off of its operation since they opened fire on the officers. According to them too, the owner of the vessel was no stranger to them or the police since he is known for his smuggling activities.

Not only is the businessman a known for his smuggling activities but he is also known for allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers.

Motilall was last year arrested for a similar incident where he was involved in a shootout with police ranks and GRA officers in the Mahaica location. For that incident, the businessman was arrested and charged but was released on bail.

The businessmen had previously told this publication that he is not a smuggler. Last year too, he faced charges for a similar shooting incident with officer attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

In 2016, he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for shooting two GRA officers in 2014. All these incidents allegedly involving the businessman were because of lawmen intercepting smuggling activities linked to him.

An investigation into the current incident is ongoing.