Harmon urges Govt. to revoke new COVID-19 measure on access to public buildings -says it is “wholly authoritarian”

Kaieteur News- Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon in a release yesterday called the Government’s newly updated COVID-19 measures related to accessing public buildings as “wholly authoritarian”.

Just Saturday, it was updated in the Official Gazette under the COVID-19 Emergency measures that vaccination is mandatory for any person who wishes to enter a public building, privately owned building and an institution of learning.

In response to this, the Opposition leader in his statement said that it effectively mandates and imposes vaccination on every citizen. “This measure runs contrary to all the tenets of personal liberties including an individual’s freedom of conscience as enshrined in Article 147 of the Constitution,” Harmon explained.

He noted also that the new requirement underlines that the government is without a plan to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and that it is implementing an “ad hoc and whimsical” guideline that is designed to advance profiteering which completely disregard the right of the public.

In this regard, Harmon called for the government to immediately revoke this “unconstitutional measure” and engage stakeholders to chart a prudent and responsible National COVID-19 Management Plan, stating that his party is ready and willing to contribute.

The Opposition Leader further asked of the government to take note of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, who had engaged the Leader of the Opposition on the issue of the rampant spread of COVID-19 in that country, and to follow suit.

“The PPP must immediately cease and desist from the wild and reckless approach it has adopted which only benefits its acolytes and financiers and leaves the people of the nation isolated, locked out and vulnerable,” he concluded.