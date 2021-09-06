COVID-19 claims life of Region Six resident

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a 62-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 641.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 215 new infections within the last 24 hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,510.
Presently, there are 33 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 125 persons in institutional isolation, 2,269 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,543 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
