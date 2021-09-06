Bear yuh chafe!

Kaieteur News- Burnham used to ask yuh fuh “tighten yuh belt”. Dis was he way of telling yuh fuh bear yuh chafe.

Now de Pee Pee Pee tightening up fuh try and control de COVID-19. Dem seh if yuh going in public places, including secondary schools and university, yuh gat to get vaccinated or show a negative PCR test. And dem workers too also gat to do de same.

But dis time, de guvament seh how a public place also include dem privately owned place wah people gat fuh access. Dis means dat if yuh going in to any place wah open fuh business to de public, yuh gat fuh be vaccinated and de staff gat fuh be vaccinated or both you and de staff gat fuh show negative PCR test.

Dem guvament workers now gat fuh wuk on rotation unless dem boss tell dem fuh wuk from home or don’t wuk at all. But dem boys know some ah dem don’t even wuk when dem at wuk. So dat nah gan mek a difference to some guvament workers. Is better dem bin reduce de work week to three days.

But dem boys wan know why yuh tekkin all dis trouble fuh tighten-up during wukin hours. Dem boys and gals does go and malinger with dem friend after dem knock-off from wuk. Some does go and lime by road corner. Some does stand up by dem gate and some does go by dem bar. So dat is why dem boys seh if yuh want dese restrictions fuh wuk better, yuh gat to also increase de curfew and let it start at 7 pm to reduce de liming time.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de boy who celebrate he 18th birthday last week. De parents use to tell he, he dat gat fuh reach home before midnight. He tell dem dat now he is wan adult, he no longer subject to dem curfew.

“I’m an adult now,” he say, “and you can’t stop me from exiting and entering the house any time I want.”

“You’re half right,” say de father, “We can’t stop you from leaving the house, but we can stop you from coming back in.”

Talk half and wait fuh see who gan stop who from coming and going!