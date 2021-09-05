Thief caught trying to escape with stolen jewellery

Stabroek Market Stall break in…

Kaieteur News – A decision yesterday by ranks of the City Constabulary to conduct a patrol during the wee hours of the morning around Stabroek Market led them to capture one of three thieves who had reportedly broken into a stall and stole close to $2M in silver and gold jewellery. Not only did they capture him, but they were able to recover the stolen items.

Investigators reported that as the ranks were conducting their foot patrol, they heard banging noises around 04:00hrs. coming from inside of the market. They reportedly opened the gates and entered. This move caught three men by surprise and they began to run in a bid to escape through the meat section of the market.

The ranks gave chase and caught one of them who had dropped a blue gift bag while running away. The others managed to escape.

Upon searching the man, they found a transparent plastic bag containing cash and a quantity of gold and silver jewellery stashed in his crotch.

Realising that he must have been stealing them from somewhere, they picked up the gift bag, opened it and found more jewellery.

As they scanned the area, they soon found out that the man along with two accomplices had broken into a jewellery stall in the market and stolen the items. He was later taken to the Brickdam Police Station lock-ups and police ranks are hunting his partners.