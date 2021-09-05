Something happening!

Latest update September 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys never hear bout somebody acting as Leader of de Opposition. Dat gat to be a fuss in Guyana. Cheddi was always Leader of the Opposition as was Hoyte and Granger. Dem boys never hear bout anybody acting fuh de Leader of de Opposition
Dem nah know which law or which part of de Constitution give anybody de right fuh select somebody fuh act as Leader of de Opposition (LOO) when de substantive wan gan pun leave.
De Leader of de Opposition is wan elected office and no provision mek in de law fuh anybody fuh act, regardless of de circumstances. Dem boys know dat is de non-government Members of de National Assembly does appoint de Leader of de Opposition. And parliament in recess till October.
And de laws of Guyana nah seh nothing bout wah gan happen if de person gone away for a short time. So dem boys wan know who give who power fuh put somebody else fuh act.
Is nat as if de President going out de country and somebody gat fuh hold de fort. And dem boys know dat even when de President out de country, he does still be de President when he out de country. De only reason somebody else does get swear in is in case something terrible happen to de President when he outside, de country can’t be without a President at any time.
But dem boys nah know nuttin bout acting Leader of de Opposition. But dem boys suspect dat it gat more to what meets de eye. Could it be dat we seeing a changing of de guard in de Pee N See? Or is some deal mekking between de Pee Pee Pee and de Pee N See?
Talk half and wait fuh de surprise.
