Secondary schools will reopen once students receive both doses of Pfizer Vaccine – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – With the reopening of schools set for this Monday, secondary schools across the country will open its doors for learning when the students are fully inoculated against the virus, that is, receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Friday during his daily COVID-19 Update.

Recently, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, launched its vaccination campaign programme for adolescents. To date, over 6,000 children in schools have received their first jab of the vaccine. The country on August 24, received a total of 146,250 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccines from the United States, which is to be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 18.

“We want to vaccinate children so that they can return to school safely. So this is the first dose, 21 days after you will be getting your second dose and about a week thereafter you should be fully immunised,” Dr. Anthony stated.

Similar to that of the Health Minister, the Ministry of Education in its statement on Friday said that “for an adolescent to be deemed fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, they must receive two doses 21-28 days apart with an additional seven to 14 days after the second dose to be fully protected.”

The Ministry said this means that different secondary schools will return to face-to-face learning on different dates.

Each secondary school, the Ministry pointed out, will be informed of their respective reopening dates.

As for the other levels of schooling, that is nursery and primary, schools reopen on Monday for face-to-face learning. Some schools across the nation will though open fully, while some will operate on a rotational basis.

These schools however, have its own individualised schedule for reopening which can be found on the Education Ministry’s website.

Both the Ministries are encouraging parents and guardians to have their child vaccinated, as well, encouraging both parents and teachers to do the same.