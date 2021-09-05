Guyana loses 4 more persons to Coronavirus

Latest update September 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that four females have died as a result of COVID-19 during the period September 2 and 3, taking the death toll for the first three days of the month to fifteen and the overall total from March 2020 to September 3, to 640 deaths.
The four women who passed away are an 85-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 51-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 79-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 62-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
A total of 1,274 tests for the virus were carried out during the past twenty-four hours with 183 confirmed cases. The newly infected cases were recorded in Regions One, Five, Seven and Ten (5 cases each), Region Two (12 cases), Region Three (16 cases), Region Four (124 cases) and Region Six (10 cases). This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 26,295.
The Ministry in its update further stated that there are now 35 patients housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 118 persons are in institutional isolation and a total of 1,988 are in home isolation.
Also reported is that approximately 23,514 persons have recovered from the virus.
