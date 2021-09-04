Several laws to be passed to govern oil and gas, other sectors – AG

Kaieteur News – As Guyana steps into its new endeavour of the oil and gas sector, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, during a recent interview disclosed that there are a number of laws that needs to be passed not only for the new sector, but also for urban development and the health sector.

The AG was keen to note that development cannot be done without the necessary legal framework in place which will be used as the foundation for an economic structure to be created on.

While speaking on a Globespan interview titled, ‘Government’s Legal Achievement After One Year in Office,’ Minister Nandlall said, “Now this is a brand new endeavor, we have never had oil and gas in Guyana and certainly we never contemplated on having it in this quantity, except in recent times.”

According to him the country not only needs to pass several bills to govern the oil and gas sector, but also other sectors that come as a result of the new industry. He explained that some of the laws that need to be passed in this effect are the environmental laws, refinery laws, smelting laws, among others, also laws in relation to the other developing sectors.

Minister Nandlall further disclosed that one of the Government’s fundamental tasks is to create a legal infrastructure, upon which a new economy can be built to create a modern oil and gas economy with all the linkages that comes with the sector.

The AG noted that the Government is aware that there is a need for a special assortment of skills, expertise and specialty training to ensure that the oil and gas sector is run in a manner beneficial to all.

As a result of Guyana being new to the oil and gas industry, the AG noted that the Government has begun seeking services from international companies which he explained are highly specialised in the legal part of the oil and gas sector. He then stated that after the company is retained for the job through the public tender process, the company will be working with the Legal Affairs Ministry, along with the Ministry of Natural Resources and other state agencies.

The Minister then disclosed, “We have had many good responses right across the globe from huge companies who have had experience in this endeavour before.” He noted too, that there is a need for the creation of an indispensable environment to regulate the oil and gas sector, since it is a massive undertaking.

The AG then turned his focus to urban planning which he explained comes as a result of the oil and gas sector.

He shared that due to the number of international investors that have expressed their interest into establishing a brand in Guyana, urban planning is now needed in the country.

Minister Nandlall explained that the rate at which the hospitality and housing industry is picking up, the Government is forced into zoning and urban planning – this he stated will regulate where the new establishment are going to be located. “You would have heard about the number of branded hotels that are seeking to have their brand established here and hotels constructed,” the AG noted.

He added that with international investors, the establishment of modern health care facilities will come naturally. “Investors are not going to come here and invest and not invest into health care because every human being wants to live so we have had expressions from the private sector for modern health care facilities,” he noted.

To handle the establishment of the new developments to come, Minister Nandlall noted that the Government will have to establish the requisite laws in all key areas.