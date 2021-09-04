Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Plaisance woman robbed by armed bandits on motorcycle while heading to work

Sep 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ranks stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station are on the hunt for four motorcycle bandits who allegedly held a 25-year-old woman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at gunpoint and robbed her.
The woman was robbed on Thursday of her Samsung cellular phone valued $50,000 and her handbag containing $2,000 GYD along with her personal documents.
At the time of the robbery, she was on her way to work, walking along Victoria Road heading to the Plaisance/Sparendaam bus stop.
According to police reports, around 07:20hrs, the bandits reportedly rode pass the woman, heading in an unknown direction. The men were wearing black face masks and were unidentifiable.
The bandits subsequently turned around and confronted her.
Police explained that one of the pillion riders came off and grabbed her handbag; the woman at first resisted but then the suspect pulled out a handgun from the side of his pants waist and pointed it at her, demanding her to give them everything she had.
The armed bandit then took away the woman’s phone, while the three others stood guard.
Investigations are ongoing into this case.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Looking for a Fresh Start, three student-athletes off to Jamaica

Looking for a Fresh Start, three student-athletes off to Jamaica

Sep 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has announced that with its help, three Guyanese student-athletes are off to Jamaica to further their academic and track &...
Read More
CPL Fixtures for today and tomorrow

CPL Fixtures for today and tomorrow

Sep 04, 2021

C 7 claim Turning Point dominoes title

C 7 claim Turning Point dominoes title

Sep 04, 2021

Team SI&C ready to return to Drag strip

Team SI&C ready to return to Drag strip

Sep 03, 2021

Saint Lucia Kings penalised for slow over rate

Saint Lucia Kings penalised for slow over rate

Sep 03, 2021

Rutherford 50 maintains Patriots unbeaten start

Rutherford 50 maintains Patriots unbeaten start

Sep 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]