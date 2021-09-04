Plaisance woman robbed by armed bandits on motorcycle while heading to work

Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station are on the hunt for four motorcycle bandits who allegedly held a 25-year-old woman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at gunpoint and robbed her.
The woman was robbed on Thursday of her Samsung cellular phone valued $50,000 and her handbag containing $2,000 GYD along with her personal documents.
At the time of the robbery, she was on her way to work, walking along Victoria Road heading to the Plaisance/Sparendaam bus stop.
According to police reports, around 07:20hrs, the bandits reportedly rode pass the woman, heading in an unknown direction. The men were wearing black face masks and were unidentifiable.
The bandits subsequently turned around and confronted her.
Police explained that one of the pillion riders came off and grabbed her handbag; the woman at first resisted but then the suspect pulled out a handgun from the side of his pants waist and pointed it at her, demanding her to give them everything she had.
The armed bandit then took away the woman’s phone, while the three others stood guard.
Investigations are ongoing into this case.
Sep 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has announced that with its help, three Guyanese student-athletes are off to Jamaica to further their academic and track &...
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – This analysis was in the pipeline shortly after I did a Freudian assessment of the mind of Charrandass... more
Kaieteur News – In the old days, parents used to begin as early as February to set aside money to cater for the purchase... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]