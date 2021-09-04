Plaisance woman robbed by armed bandits on motorcycle while heading to work

Kaieteur News – Ranks stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station are on the hunt for four motorcycle bandits who allegedly held a 25-year-old woman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at gunpoint and robbed her.

The woman was robbed on Thursday of her Samsung cellular phone valued $50,000 and her handbag containing $2,000 GYD along with her personal documents.

At the time of the robbery, she was on her way to work, walking along Victoria Road heading to the Plaisance/Sparendaam bus stop.

According to police reports, around 07:20hrs, the bandits reportedly rode pass the woman, heading in an unknown direction. The men were wearing black face masks and were unidentifiable.

The bandits subsequently turned around and confronted her.

Police explained that one of the pillion riders came off and grabbed her handbag; the woman at first resisted but then the suspect pulled out a handgun from the side of his pants waist and pointed it at her, demanding her to give them everything she had.

The armed bandit then took away the woman’s phone, while the three others stood guard.

Investigations are ongoing into this case.