Man killed after being stuck by excavator

Sep 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man formerly of Lima Village, Essequibo was on Wednesday killed after he was accidently struck to the head by an excavator’s bucket.
The dead man, Ricky Persaud, who was employed as a cook, was heading to his worksite located in Big Hope Backdam, Waini River, Region Seven along with the excavator driver when the incident occurred.

The deep lacerations Ricky Persaud received to his head.

The driver had reported to the police that on their way to the worksite, they observed what appeared to be a fallen tree blocking the roadway. The man said, Persaud had come off the excavator so that he can remove the tree from their path. While operating the excavator, the bucket slammed into Persaud’s head. Due to the impact of the hit, Persaud collapsed on the ground and was deemed unresponsive. A report was made to the police and upon their examination of the body, a deep cut was seen on the right side of his head.
The release further stated that due to the distance where the incident occurred, he was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors officially pronounced him dead.
A post mortem examination conducted on the man’s remains yesterday revealed that he died of injuries to the head, neck and chest.
The driver, police said, was taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigation.

