Man found dead in mining pit

Kaieteur News – Investigators have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dexter Carmichael, a 50-year-old miner, who was found dead in a mining pit with gasoline burns about his body.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Carmichael of Plantation Hope, West Coast Berbice, died sometime between 18:30hrs. and 20:00hrs. on Wednesday at a mining operation in the Puruni River.

Investigations revealed that Carmichael was consuming alcohol and about 18:30hrs. he went onto a boat laden with fuel in an old mining pit.

Two hours later it was discovered that the boat sank and Carmichael was found dead.

The corpse was retrieved, taken to Bartica and subsequently transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour in Georgetown.

A post mortem examination was conducted and the results revealed that he died of drowning.

Yesterday, Kaieteur News made several attempts to contact the relatives of the deceased; unfortunately, those efforts have proven to be futile.