Looking for a Fresh Start, three student-athletes off to Jamaica

Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has announced that with its help, three Guyanese student-athletes are off to Jamaica to further their academic and track & field aspirations.

The three athletes take a photo after their arrival in Jamaica.

The three athletes and KMPA Rep Shaquille Adonis on their way to Jamaica yesterday.

The student-athletes: Gabriel Lim, Omari Walcott and Trevon Prince along with KMPA Youth Ambassador Shaquille Adonis as their representative winged out yesterday morning for a Fresh Start.
National 200m medalist Juvonna Cornette has already settled in at Central Arizona College and the trio are hoping to make use of the opportunity that was given to them.
The youngsters noted that they are going with an open mind because this experience is new to them and they don’t know what to expect.
Andy Medas-King the founder and CEO of the Kmpa Foundation in a statement said he’s delighted that he has been able to provide the opportunities for the future Olympians. He further noted that, while the process took some time, the athletes got anxious with the negativity that was circulating that they were given a basket to fetch water.
King went on to say that the support the athletes received from some local businesses who stepped up willing to support these athletes were invaluable.
The Kmpa foundation programme is open to all of Guyana; it is designed to provide Scholarship opportunities for student-athletes who have potential and no support.

 

