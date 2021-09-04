Locals gear to sink US$16M in massive quarry business

Kaieteur News – Once the requisite approvals are provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Malali Quarry Inc., a local company led by Jairaj Ramnarine, Terrence Neilson and Vickash Ramasar, will be investing as much as US$16M or G$3.3B into its Tigerhill quarry project. According to documents lodged with the EPA, the project has a start-up capital of US$3.15M and would provide over US$8M in taxes for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

It was further noted that the Tigerhill Quarry which spans 1,400 acres is approximately 135 kilometers south of Georgetown, 45 kilometers south of Linden, and a few meters from the Demerara River in the Malali Amerindian Reservation. Kaieteur News understands that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was already signed with the Malali Amerindian Village for the project, located in the Malali Amerindian Village.

Furthermore, the Project area is veneered entirely by tropical lowland forest with the canopy height ranging from approximately 10m to 22m. Aside from tracks and trails made by small scale artisanal loggers, the forest cover has essentially been preserved.

Once operationalised, the quarry is expected to supply boulders, gabions, and crushed aggregates in the following fractions 7/8”, 3/4”, 5/8”, 1/2”, 1/4” minus, sifting, and quarry cleaning. Based on the volumetric calculations, a total of 6 million tons of gabbroic material is available for road construction, sea defenses and aggregates.

Furthermore, it is estimated that not less than 200,000 tons of rock will be produced per year for the first established production phase. The annual production for the first few years during the consolidation of operations will be 200,000 tons of aggregate. After the recovery of a substantial portion of the capital investment, the second phase of investment and expansion will increase production.

In addition to the foregoing, the quarry is expected to see a capital investment of not less than US$3,000,000 and will have an initial workforce of at least 30 (local) employees. The company was keen to note that the development of this complex’s quarrying facilities will be completed within eight to 10 months of the Permit being granted.

Based on estimated reserves, the Tigerhill quarry project has 50-year mine life.