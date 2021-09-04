Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Leave of absence and absence without leave is nat de same

Sep 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem boys used to wuk, dem boys used to get a couple of weeks leave every year. Now dem boys reading how politicians getting indefinite leave of absence. Dem boys wan know if dem gat a difference between leave of absence and absence without leave. Dem wan know if leave of absence mean dat yuh could stay how long yah want. Or if it means yuh nah plan fuh come back.
Some people does glad when yuh go pon leave. Dem does want go in yuh chair fuh show how dem can do better. And some ah dem nah realise when yuh guh pon leave, it nah mean de position vacant. It just mean dat yuh tekking a break. But leave of absence mean dat yuh can be off fuh a lang time.
Dem boys never hear bout politician getting leave. Dem boys seh dat is one wuk, people don’t like tek leave. Power too sweet. De politicians can’t do a day without it and so dem nah tekkin’ no leave. And dem gat to get pay fuh nat tekking it.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de fellow who go to he boss and ask fuh a raise. In turn, de boss ask he, “How much of a raise do you want?”
De fellow replied, “I’m thinking an extra $1M a year.”
De boss nod, “Sounds about right. And what would you say to a package of 10 weeks annual leave, 20 paid holidays, and a company car and driver?”
De employee sit up straight. “Wow!” he say, “Are you kidding?”
“Yes, but you started it,” replied de boss.
Talk half and think hard!

