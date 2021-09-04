Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Lawyer on self-bail for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Sep 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law, James Bond, was yesterday placed on self bail for allegedly breaking several Covid-19 restrictions, when he appeared in court.

Attorney-at-law, James Bond

The lawyer was charged along with Krishnan Ross and they appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Marissa Mittlhozer, who read the charges to them.
Bond and James were slapped with four counts of breach of restrictions of social activity. They both pleaded not guilty to all offences and were released on self-bail.
Magistrate Mittlhozer adjourned the matter to December 17, 2021, where the trial into the matter will commence.

