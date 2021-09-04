Lawyer on self-bail for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law, James Bond, was yesterday placed on self bail for allegedly breaking several Covid-19 restrictions, when he appeared in court.
The lawyer was charged along with Krishnan Ross and they appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Marissa Mittlhozer, who read the charges to them.
Bond and James were slapped with four counts of breach of restrictions of social activity. They both pleaded not guilty to all offences and were released on self-bail.
Magistrate Mittlhozer adjourned the matter to December 17, 2021, where the trial into the matter will commence.
Sep 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has announced that with its help, three Guyanese student-athletes are off to Jamaica to further their academic and track &...
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – This analysis was in the pipeline shortly after I did a Freudian assessment of the mind of Charrandass... more
Kaieteur News – In the old days, parents used to begin as early as February to set aside money to cater for the purchase... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]