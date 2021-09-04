GO-Invest launches Guyana Export Catalogue

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), the country’s premier investment and export promotion agency has launched its virtual export catalogue. This catalogue features export ready products manufactured in Guyana inclusive of products such as beverages, spices, forest products, condiments, handicraft and textiles.

The ongoing Covid-19 Global Pandemic has resulted in an absence of sufficient physical means of promoting local products, such as tradeshows and exhibitions; hence GO-Invest saw the need to provide our local producers with some more strategic avenues for the promotion of our Guyanese products.

Additionally, Guyana is set to participate in a six- month long Exposition which will be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 23, 2022. Expo 2020 Dubai, as it is coined is expected to be critical to the development of Guyana in the areas of investment and export promotion during these unprecedented pandemic times. The virtual export catalogue will serve to support export promotion to give companies the opportunity to be showcased not only in Dubai but at further expos around the world.

Major private sector bodies such as the Private Sector Commission, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry were all invited to encourage their members to utilise the Virtual Export Catalogue as a tool to showcase their products.

In addition to photos of their complete product line, companies were also invited to submit a one- minute video production featuring the development process of a main product from the stage of raw material to that of the final product. The companies to date that have taken up the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural virtual catalogue include Bulkan Timbers, Durable Wood Products, Essence of Herbs, Edward Beharry Group of Companies, Banks DIH Limited, Demerara Distillers Limited, Leatherland International, Amazon Authentics, Rainforest Pottery, Nand Persaud & Company Limited, National Milling Company, Sterling Products Limited, Umami Inc., Seduction by CIM, Comfort Sleep, GuyAmerica Furniture, Amy’s Pomeroon Foods and Mohamed Handicraft Dolls.

This catalogue is intended to be a permanent fixture on the GO-Invest website and therefore will be regularly updated; hence, companies are still encouraged to make their submissions to GO-Invest in order to have their products featured in this catalogue.

Another recent feature of the export department is the Exporters’ Handbook. This was created with the first-time exporter in mind. It provides information needed to navigate the process of exporting, from assessing the readiness to mode of transport.

We stand committed to promoting the manufacturing sector in Guyana. (DPI)