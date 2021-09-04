COVID-19 claims lives of Regions Three & Four residents

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health in its latest report announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 636.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of 66-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 79-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All four persons, the Ministry said died over a two-day period (September 2 to 3) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, it recorded 161 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 26,112.

Presently, there are 33 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 118 persons in institutional isolation, 1,892 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,433 persons recovered after testing positive for the virus.