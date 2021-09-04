Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

COVID-19 claims lives of Regions Three & Four residents

Sep 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health in its latest report announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 636.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of 66-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 79-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All four persons, the Ministry said died over a two-day period (September 2 to 3) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, it recorded 161 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 26,112.
Presently, there are 33 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 118 persons in institutional isolation, 1,892 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,433 persons recovered after testing positive for the virus.

Publisher's Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

