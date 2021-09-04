C 7 claim Turning Point dominoes title

Kaieteur News – C 7 chalked up 79 games to win the Turning Point dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at Turning Point Sports bar.

TNT placed second with 73 games while Gold for Money took third place on 70.

Bryan Edwards made the maximum 18 games while Marvin Thom marked 16 for the winners. Rawle Peters scored 17 and Mark Wiltshire 16 for the runner up side, while Imtiaz Ali and Shawn Morgan scored 17 each for the third place team.

TNT won the semi final encounter with 81 games ahead of C7 with 79 and Players on 71. Tyrone Ambrose chalked 17 and Rawle Peters 16 games for TNT, while Bryan Edwards made 17 and Wayne Norville 15 for C 7. William Sergeant and Earl Mars scored 17 and 15 games respectively for Players.

Meanwhile, Mark Wiltshire will be hosting another tournament tomorrow at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $30,000 will be added to the prizes. Double-six time is 14:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.