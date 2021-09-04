C 7 claim Turning Point dominoes title

Latest update September 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 04, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – C 7 chalked up 79 games to win the Turning Point dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at Turning Point Sports bar.
TNT placed second with 73 games while Gold for Money took third place on 70.
Bryan Edwards made the maximum 18 games while Marvin Thom marked 16 for the winners. Rawle Peters scored 17 and Mark Wiltshire 16 for the runner up side, while Imtiaz Ali and Shawn Morgan scored 17 each for the third place team.
TNT won the semi final encounter with 81 games ahead of C7 with 79 and Players on 71. Tyrone Ambrose chalked 17 and Rawle Peters 16 games for TNT, while Bryan Edwards made 17 and Wayne Norville 15 for C 7. William Sergeant and Earl Mars scored 17 and 15 games respectively for Players.
Meanwhile, Mark Wiltshire will be hosting another tournament tomorrow at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $30,000 will be added to the prizes. Double-six time is 14:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
Sep 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has announced that with its help, three Guyanese student-athletes are off to Jamaica to further their academic and track &...
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 04, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Sep 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – This analysis was in the pipeline shortly after I did a Freudian assessment of the mind of Charrandass... more
Kaieteur News – In the old days, parents used to begin as early as February to set aside money to cater for the purchase... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]