Brothers among 6 remanded for pandit’s murder

Kaieteur News – Six men appeared at the No.51 Magistrates Court for the murder of Crabwood Creek Hindu Priest and joiner Rish Bharrat called ‘Haribole’.
Devendra Khemraj called`Baya’, Ramzan Ally called`Jack’, Javed Ghanie called `Stempid’, Anil Angersham called ‘Buckman’, Gregory Tejpertab called `Greg’ and Vidainand Khemraj all appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore yesterday.
The charge read that on August 28, 2021, they murdered Rishi Bharrat called ‘Haribole’ of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
Representing Javed Ghanie and Gregory Tejpertab was Attorney Chandra Sohan while Attorney Charlyn Artiga represented Devendra Khemraj and Vidainand Khemraj. Artiga told the court that her clients reported that they were beaten by law enforcement officers and forced to sign a document, and she requested that a record be made. Ally and Angersham were unrepresented.
Police Prosecutor, Orin Joseph told the court that the police file was incomplete, following which the Magistrate remanded the six men to prison until October 14, 2021 for report.
Rish Bharrat, 60 of Lot 10 Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek was beaten to death by the accused last Saturday in front of his home in Crabwood Creek. Kaieteur News reported that the men were imbibing and behaving disorderly. In a bid to remove the men from the location, Bharrat reportedly called the police but when they did not show up, he ventured out in an effort to speak with the men. Annoyed by this, they armed themselves with pieces of wood and battered the man to death.
Bharrat was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem examination conducted revealed that he died from a fractured skull compounded with brain haemorrhage. The PM was conducted by Pathologist Nehaul Singh.
