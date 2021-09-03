Too much drama going on!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis is a different time! People nah encouraging slackness. Nobody gat de right fuh blockade any public building or public facility such as a road, bridge or a river. Dat is called obstruction and once it affects another person’s access, it unlawful.

Deh gat some people nah vaccinated. Well, if dem nah vaccinated and dem know dat dem wuk place nah accepting unvaccinated persons inside, wah dem doing malingering outside de gate? Dem nah gat no right deh and dem certainly nah gat no right fuh obstruct people from passing in? Is also nat dem business who getting let in or let out.

Any person who running a business gat a right fuh decide who come in and who got out, in de interest of safety. Dem can’t lock yuh out on certain grounds but dem can lock yuh out in de interest of public health and safety.

If yuh nah get vaccinated, stay home! Nah go and try fuh create a spectacle. By all means stand up fuh wah yuh believe. Even if it means dismissal, stand up strang fuh wah yuh believe. But don’t try fuh prevent other people from going about dem lawful business. Just like how you gat yuh beliefs other people gat theirs.

Nobody gat no right blocking other people from accessing a public place. Is against de law and de police should do de rightful thing and move dem wah forming human blockade.

Talk half and wait fuh see how much stamina dem protestors gat!