Team SI&C ready to return to Drag strip

Harold “Topgun’ Hopkinson, the principal of the Team Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) and owner of ‘Kong’; the 1998 Supra that was previously owned by the late Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh, is eagerly awaiting the green-light for the return of Drag Racing at South Dakota Circuit.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, the long-serving patron of sport in Guyana, was tight-lipped about what is under the hood of the ‘Kong’ but was adamant that faster times can be expected since the machine has been undergoing works at S&D Performance’s Garage.

S&D Performance, owned and operated by former class champions Shawn Persaud and his son Damien, are well known for building and tuning some of the fastest street cars in Guyana with the Garage’ most popular vehicle being Shawn’s, Toyota Caldina.

‘Kong’, a former Unlimited Class winner, will continue to be piloted by Topgun Jr.; Denzel Hopkinson, while the boss himself made the huge announcement that he will be returning to the 1320ft Drag Strip in the S&D Performance Toyota Caldina.

While the champion, a competitive smallbore top shot is eager to return to the track, he continues to advocate for safety, not only in terms of social distancing and other covid-19 measures but safety on the roadways and the race track. He is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Among the upgrades to team SI&C Inc. will be fire a track preparation machine along with a fire suppression system that will be supplemented by high-end fire suits. Hopkinson also mentioned that the team will be switching tire brands.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed, has indicated that the executive of the club has sent a proposal to the National Covid-19 Task Force (NCTF) seeking permission for a Meet soon and they are awaiting word.

Mohammed also mentioned that the GMR&SC is working on having all their members and competitors vaccinated which he believes will help the club’s bid to return to the drag strip.

