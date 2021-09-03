Soldier and female companion gunned down in Sophia

– One in custody

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal and his 23-year-old Barbados-based girlfriend were on Wednesday night killed in a hail of bullets in ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The dead couple has been identified as Daniel Fraser, 26, of Lot 598 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and Sheniqua Hodge, a mother of one.

According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, one suspect is presently in custody, as the police pursue a second suspect, for the killing of the young couple.

Kaieteur News understands that Hodge travelled from Barbados several months ago and have been residing with her friend, Tashanna George, at Lot 633, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The police reported that for the past two weeks, Hodge and Fraser have been sharing an intimate relationship.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the couple was imbibing alcohol at a shop at ‘C’ Field Sophia. Around 23:30 hrs., they then left for home on motorcycle CK 9296 owned by Fraser. However, as they were heading west along Last Street in ‘B’ Field Sophia, they were confronted by the shooter who then approached them from a northern direction on a bicycle, and discharged six rounds at Fraser and Forde.

The police reported that the suspect then rode away in a western direction and made good his escape.

Fraser and Hodge were picked up by Fraser’s brother, Darrell Fraser and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a taxi where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Doctors reported that Fraser received one gunshot wound to his chest while Hodge received three shots – one to the chest, one to her right knee and one to the right side abdomen, which exited the left side abdomen.

The bodies are currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. The investigation into the double murder is ongoing.