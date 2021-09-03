Latest update September 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Saint Lucia Kings penalised for slow over rate

Sep 03, 2021 Sports

CPL – The Saint Lucia Kings were charged with a breach of Article 2.4 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Code of Conduct – Minimum Over Rate Offences – at the end of Match 9 between themselves and the Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday 31 August 2021 at Warner Park, St Kitts.
The charge of being one (1) over down was laid by the Match Officials Team against the Captain of the Kings, Faf du Plessis, who accepted the charge. As provided for at Appendix 2, Section 4.2 of the Code of Conduct, the applicable monetary fine was imposed on the captain, and the Saint Lucia Kings team was penalised with a 0.05 reduction in their Net Run Rate.

