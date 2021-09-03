Residents of Circuit Area appeal to government for improved roads

Kaieteur News – Residents of the Circuit Area Timehri Community are calling on the government to assist with the repairs to the deteriorating roads in their community.

According to persons living in the area, there are currently two roads that can be used to gain access to their community: one stretching from the South Dakota Circuit and the other which is the main road, coming all the way from the East Bank Demerara road, past the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, all the way through to the South Dakota Circuit Area.

The main road, which is only fully developed up to a short distance after the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, is used primarily by residents to travel to and from their respective homes, is now filled with large holes, which causes damages to vehicles when driving, especially in emergency situations.

‘Deionne’ a 38-year-old resident, told Kaieteur News that she has been living there for about 18 years now and no improvement has been made to the road. She stated that the community does not fall under a Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and their concerns had therefore been brought to the attention of the Timehri North NDC multiple times; she then added that her husband even made calls to the Ministry of Infrastructure over the years but the situation is yet to change.

Deionne went on to elaborate that they are unable to access the road when it rains heavily, because the holes overflow with water and this makes it very difficult for them to identify where the holes are. They are then forced to use the highway road, which is now under construction, and this proves to be very inconvenient for them.

Another resident ‘Nadira’ told Kaieteur News it is inconvenient for her to travel because she does not have access to a vehicle of her own and public transportation does not go past the road ending behind the Cheddi Jagan Airport. She stated that she usually has to hire taxis to get from the circuit area to the Airport, which requires an additional fee due to the drivers’ demands because of the state of the road.

Her granddaughter who is a student pursuing her career in Civil Engineering at the Government Technical Institute added that it is problematic for her to use the Highway Road because it is time-consuming and on average takes about 30 additional minutes to get from there to the East Bank Demerara road which for the most part causes her to be late for school.

Following a meeting held earlier this year with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, who reportedly assured residents the repairs to the road will be done but it will be done in due course, with construction starting after the road to the highway is complete.