Region Four Commander says there is a reduction from last year

Kaieteur News – Despite daily reports of robberies in Region Four, statistics given by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Regional Commander have shown a massive reduction in robberies for the year thus far as compared to last year.

When contacted by this publication for robbery stats, Commander, Simon McBean, stated that there has been a massive reduction compared to last year.

According to information provided by the Commander, from January 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021 has showed that there have been 206 robberies thus far compared to 408 for the same period last year 2020.

Robberies are divided into four categories: robbery under arms, which includes the use of firearms; robbery under arms using other instruments; robbery with aggravation; and robbery with violence.

For this year, there were 127 robberies using firearms, while for last year, there were 219. This year there were 45 robberies using other instruments compared 132 for last year. For this year, there were 13 robberies with violence s while for last year there were 23. For this year, there were 10 robberies with aggravation while for last year there were 19.