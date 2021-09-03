‘Pastry Man’ died from gunshot injuries to chest, concludes post mortem

Latest update September 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A post mortem exanimation yesterday concluded that 39-year-old pastry vendor, Shawn Albert, died as a result of gunshot injuries to the chest. Albert, died during an armed robbery on the Essequibo Coast last Sunday night. Police in an initial statement, said that there were no marks of violence on the man’s body.
The Guyana Police Force Public Relations Department said that “the bullet went through his armpit almost by the shoulder so it wasn’t easy to detect according to Doctor Nehaul Singh [pathologist].”
Police further stated that the medical personnel at the hospital did not provide such information to the police, when Albert was pronounced dead.
A resident of Diamond on the East Bank Demerara, Albert known popularly as ‘Pastry Man,’ was employed at a bakery in Georgetown. At the time of his demise, he was reportedly vending bread in the Onderneeming Sandpit, in the late evening.
Police said Albert and his salesman were approached by two masked men, who were armed with a handgun. When the salesman refused to surrender the cash to the bandits, Albert attempted to drive away, but crashed into a nearby fence. It is unclear at which point the man was shot.
Police told Kaieteur News that the bandits made off with $60,000 to $70,000 in cash. Albert was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.
