Medically certified recruitment

Dear Editor,
One does not have to be protagonist for any side of this non-productive DIVIDE. There are so many views regarding the morality or otherwise about being vaccinated at this time of a world-wide health crisis.
Some have disingenuously interpreted the protestations in Guyana as politically motivated; while ignoring similar situations in countries they profess to admire – like the USA.
It is not as if the very protesting unions involved are not parties to the well-established dereliction of the recruitment processes of the Public Service and the Teaching Service for example, whereby new employees are not required to be certified as medically fit for the respective jobs. So that the current pandemonic debate hardly takes account of the record of public employees not being accustomed to statutory medical examinations, even in the very hospitals where so many work. So that ‘Personnel Officers’ have not the experiential authority, to advise on a ‘healthy’ recruitment process.
This is by no means a defence of what is now being treated as organisational indiscipline – in the absence of any related policy. It is but to invite some reflections on the non-existence of a management policy which articulates concern for the health and safety of employees at all levels from the time of recruitment. Hopefully, major private sector employers would empathise with this perspective.
Yours
Fully Vaccinated
