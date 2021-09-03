Guyana records 8 COVID-19 deaths in just two days

Latest update September 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that eight more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 632.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of four men, a 76-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 57-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), an 85-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 85-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), and that of four women, a 49-year-old from Region Three, a 58-year-old and a 53-year-old both from Region Four and a 91-year-old from Region Seven.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 181 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25,951. Out of the confirmed cases, 13,414 are women and 12,537 are men.
Presently, there are 33 persons admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 116 in institutional isolation, 1,832 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,338 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
