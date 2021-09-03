GTT upgrades Blaze to Fibre

Promises more internet speed for less

Kaieteur News The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) launched its latest cutting-edge broadband technology, with a promise to provide customers with more bandwidth over a greater distance and faster internet service overall. The major rebrand and service upgrade from GTT replaces the former Blaze service, and at no increased costs to customer.

The announcement was made at an intimate event hosted by GTT at the Pegasus Hotel yesterday. The GTT Executive team who made the announcement was welcomed by an audience including GTT customers and associates, and members of the business community.

In his remarks at the launch, GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions & Fixed Services, Eshwar Thakurdin, noted that GTT was the first telecommunications company to bring the Fibre technology to Guyana in the form of Blaze. Thakurdin noted however that the GTT Fibre, which cost $2B to implement, would bring major improvements to the service being offered.

According to him with GTT Fibre, the company will be bringing back the backup battery by popular demand.

“There can be no denying the increasingly important role that fast and reliable “Internet” service plays in the lives of our people. From education, to gaming and entertainment, working from home, conducting business, or just keeping up with friends and loved ones the world over, the need for internet and broadband power and speed is undeniably vital,” Thakurdin said.

The Operations Officer said too, that the company is aware that trouble with its internet delivery service over the past year has caused some customers to leave the service, but with the new Fibre service, customers will be happy to return to GTT and stay.

In his presentation, GTT Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Damian Blackburn, explained that the re-launch fits into their 18 months plan to GTT to become a 21st century customer-centric organisation.

“It is the main reason we do what we do every day to deliver the service we provide,” the CEO emphasised.

He noted that “Innovation is at the heart of what we do. We were the first to bring the innovative technology of Fibre to the Guyana market. We have made speed improvements to our already existing service and will continue to make improvements as we continue to pivot GTT to be a 21st century customer centric organisation… We are proud to play our part in continuing to strengthening and empowering communities through our CSR initiatives, and now those initiatives and communities that directly benefit from GTT Fibre.”

In response to questions from the press, the CEO said that the company has been in discussions with the government and developers for the rollout of its service in many of the unserved and new communities.

He said that GTT Fibre is just one way in which the company is working to deliver on its promise of reliable connectivity to its customers with the best available technology on Fibre optics.

He noted too, that the company has moved to provide a more secure telecommunications connection to its consumer base by minimising the use of Huawei equipment, a Chinese brand that the US has warned is highly susceptible to spying and censorship.

Meanwhile, GTT promises that while existing subscribers will be upgraded remotely by GTT, new customers for both business and residential services can register with the Company to benefit from the new plans and increased speed and reliability of GTT Fibre.

The phone company noted in a release following yesterday’s launch, that all current Blaze customers have already been upgraded to GTT Fibre for free.

The new plans of Fibre50, Fibre100 and Fibre150, provides more than double the speed of the previous Blaze plans at the same or reduced cost. Those on the Ignite, Flaming and Inferno Blaze plans have been moved to the Fibre50, Fibre100 and Fibre150 plans, priced at $8,999, $10,999, and $12,999 respectively.

Included in this Fibre upgrade will be a voice line providing crystal clear call quality; optional Wi-Fi; High-speed Fibre internet with a free modem; VIP Tech Support and troubleshooting; Video streams and video conferencing; and Static IPs to support networks, servers, and cameras.

Business Solutions customers on BizFibre have also benefited from new plans, which offer increased speeds at no additional cost. The previous plans of Biz25, Biz50 and Biz300 have been upgraded to Biz50, Biz100 and Biz500, which means a speed increase of up to 200% for the small and medium business customers on BizFibre.

As GTT Fibre takes off, new residential areas will also be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the release, the new and existing customers can make the switch as soon as GTT Fibre is announced for their area.

The release noted GTT’s DSL customers are not forgotten with this new improvement. Most DSL customers will receive a free speed upgrade to their area. Where these upgrades to the basic DSL service may not technically be possible, their monthly cost for this service will be reduced.