Granger on leave of absence from PNC/R

Kaieteur News – Leader of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Head of the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) list, David Granger, has taken a leave of absence. This was confirmed last evening by a spokesperson attached to the party as well as Executive member, Aubrey Norton, who is also vying for the leadership of the PNCR.

The official confirmed that the former President‘s leave of absence came into effect as of September 1, 2021. Granger was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has not fully recovered from the disease; Kaieteur News understands that Mr. Granger took leave to focus on his health.

The party spokesperson also disclosed that Granger had written to PNCR Chairman, Volda Lawrence, as well as General Secretary, Amna Ally, to inform them of his leave. Norton, who has been contesting the party leadership in recent months, has disclosed that in accordance to the party’s constitution, Chairman Lawrence will act on behalf of Granger in his absence.

Granger’s absence calls into question his functions in two other capacities. The first is his role as leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition. APNU, which originally included the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), the Justice For All Party (JFAP), National Front Alliance (NFA), and Guyana Action Party (GAP). The WPA and JFAP have left APNU since their loss at the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections. Neither the spokesperson nor Norton could say what implications Granger’s absence would have on the APNU leadership and who will fill that critical role.

Granger’s second capacity is as the head of the APNU+AFC list, the main parliamentary opposition. As head of that list, Granger is the only person who can either appoint or remove APNU+AFC parliamentarians.

So far, the party spokesperson has confirmed that Granger has given no timeline for his return. “He said it has to do with his health but he did not say when he will be back,” the spokesperson stated. The PNCR internal elections for the leadership, long overdue, are expected to be held later this year.