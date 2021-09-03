GPF to tackle high incidence of violence in Swan

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is increasing its presence in the village of Swan in a bid to tackle the high incidence of violence, which often times take the lives of residents living there.

During the past five months, the small village – located on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, home to approximately 600 persons – has seen three young lives being taken due to violence.

This publication reported back in March, that a young mother lost her life after she intervened in a fight between one of her cousins and a man. Before tragedy struck, the young woman, 19-year-old Cameel Calistro, was amongst her family and friends imbibing alcohol at a birthday party when a heated argument ensued between her cousin and the suspect. The suspect who was under the influence at the time had armed himself with a knife in a bid to stab Calistro’s cousin, but instead she intervened and was stabbed to death.

Weeks following Calistro’s killing, 23-year-old Roy Ross, another resident of Swan was killed by two men during an attack at his residence. Ross’ lifeless body, which bore several stab wounds, was discovered on April 5, by his neighbour. Prior to his death, Kaieteur News was informed that the man on the night of April 4 was at a shop in the village consuming alcohol in the company of his attackers. One of the men involved in his killing had confessed to detectives that they went to the Ross’ home with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house,” with the expectation that Ross would not be there. Kaieteur News had reported that the man lived with his girlfriend but she was not there at the time. Ewart Calistro, the suspect that confessed further stated that upon arrival at the house they were confronted by Ross and eventually a fight broke out during which Ross was stabbed and killed.

On August 21, 18-year-old Roy Boston, another resident was killed during a drunken brawl at a shop in the community. His alleged attacker who is said to his cousin was trying to intervene after he (Boston) began to pick trouble with some persons at the shop. Boston instead launched his attack on his cousin who ended up stabbing him to death. His cousin after committing the act that night had escaped but later turned himself in to police the following day. This matter has since been under investigation pending the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice on a way forward with the matter.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Commander of Division ‘4’ Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Siwnarine, pointed out that the main issue behind these gruesome killings was alcohol consumption. He added too that Swan is the only community in his jurisdiction where murders keep occurring.

When asked what steps his Division has taken or plan to take to tackle this problem, the Commander said, “Well we are targeting the shops that don’t have the requisite license and shut down at curfew.”