Cop gets enamel cup to his head from woman

Kaieteur News – Police Constable, Travis Cort, on Wednesday night received a hit with an enamel cup to his head after he responded to a report that was made by a man alleging that a Berbice couple had threatened to kill him.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Constable Cort was hit to the head with an enamel cup by Bibi Jageshar, of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice – however, the woman and her husband are still to be apprehended.

According to the police, around 19:30hrs, on Wednesday last, Yujisteer Puran of Lot 50 Crawford Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice, reported at the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost, that Bibi Jageshar and her husband, Dinesh Jageshar, allegedly abused and threatened to kill him.

As a result of the report, Constables Cort and Tyndall left to make enquires. Around 19:49hrs, upon arrival at the home of Bibi and her husband Dinesh, the ranks made contact with the couple and the allegation was put to them.

However, after the ranks told them the allegation that was made against them, they quickly locked themselves into the house, while using a series of expletives towards the officers.

It was reported that as the policemen called out to them to open the door, Bibi quickly open the door and pelted Constable Cort with an enamel cup to his face causing injuries.

This caused the officers to retreat and injured Cort was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The officer was treated for his injuries and later sent away.

Efforts were made to arrest both Bibi Jageshar and Dinesh Jageshar but have proven futile. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.