CDC says substance at Kingston seashore not crude oil

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said it responded yesterday to reports of crude oil witnessed at the Kingston Seashore, in Georgetown, only to discover that the substance was not crude oil.

The images were posted on social media and quickly circulated by concerned users, since ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is producing oil at the Liza Phase One Project.

“Initial assessments revealed that the substance was in fact animal fat that was dumped in the vicinity. The assessment team witnessed no crude oil in the area, nor any slick or sheen,” the CDC said.

The Commission said experts expected the fat to be quickly dispersed by tidal action and waves, and degraded by bacteria and other organisms.

The CDC encouraged persons to remain vigilant and report observations or impacts to local authorities or the Commission’s National Emergency Monitoring System.