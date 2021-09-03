Bourda Market vendors complain of stalls being robbed

Kaieteur News – Vendors in the Bourda Market have been counting their losses for the past several months due to the influx of vagrants who have been reportedly robbing and vandalising their stalls at night.

Over the past two days this publication visited the market, and during an interview the vendors criticised City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, for his lack of intervention in the situation.

While speaking with this publication, the vendors bitterly complained about the distress and agony the vagrants are causing them. They revealed that between 06:00hrs. and 19:00hrs. every day, the vagrants could be seen lining the pavement alongside the market, especially on the pavement in front of the Bourda Post Office.

Karen Haywood, a vendor, stated that she has been selling in the market for over 36 years and during those years she has been there, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) still have not managed to put a system in place to facilitate the homeless.

“So the time you does see these homeless people is from 6am to 7pm even throughout the entire night, no homeless person should be sitting on the pavement, because visitors — foreign and local — walk to the market; and we need to look at this issue because persons cannot enjoy free access to these pavements and there are Night Shelters. I hope that the M&CC can put a system in place,” Haywood related.

One vendor said that the M&CC should have dispatched a team of mental-health personnel to those areas, while another suggested that the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and her team should assist the situation.

A citizen, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told this publication that the market has been in this state for a number of years, and has, for at least a decade, reportedly become a home for the homeless.

“It is a disgrace! This is a market. This is close to where nearby hotels, bars and restaurants are located,” said the citizen.

The vendors said that they had made several reports to the M&CC, but all in vain. They told this publication that the Mayor should visit to see the condition of the market. Kaieteur News tried but was unsuccessful in reaching Mayor Narine for a comment yesterday.