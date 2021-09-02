Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Kaieteur News – Only vaccinated staff and gym-goers are allowed to visit gyms and other fitness centres according to the newly-updated COVID-19 measures that take effect from September 1.

Only vaccinated person allowed in Gym from September 1.

“The operator of a gym or fitness centre shall be responsible for ensuring that (i) only vaccinated persons, including staff and patrons are at their place of business, and those persons have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card…” Paragraph (3)(b) of the new measures states.
It also states that people must produce these documents when requested to do so by the operator of the facility or any person authorised by the Minister of Health.
Importantly, the guidelines published in the Official Gazette also stated that these fitness facilities should only operate at 50 per cent capacity of the building and by appointment to minimise the risk and spread of the novel coronavirus.

 

