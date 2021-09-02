Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Guyana Police Force was apparently not represented in Inter-Guianas security meeting

Sep 02, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

I perused with keen interest an article in the Guyana Times, dated Tuesday, August 31, 2021, under the caption, ” Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname to develop common security master plan. ” According to the article, the meeting which was held last week was hosted by Cayenne, French Guiana, with Guyana being represented by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. At the trilateral engagement, the discussion centered on joint security threats and challenges facing the countries.
The missive stated that, ” …it was agreed to thrive for a global and coordinated approach against illicit trafficking and serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal gold mining environmental crimes and irregular immigration with a focus on anticipation, treat assessment, prevention.”
As someone who several years ago led a similar Guyana delegation to French Guiana and who has an abiding interest in law enforcement, I checked the list of key members of the Guyana delegation published. I was perturbed. I found the list fully loaded with army personnel and advisors. I searched scrupulously for the name of at least a policeman but found none. I wonder, if no member from the premier law enforcement agency in Guyana, the Guyana Police Force was not part of the delegation or if present, why his/ her name was not worthy to be mentioned. I wonder if the writer of the article had inadverntly failed to mention the name of any police officer who was present on that trip to Cayenne. I wonder whether or not the GPF had abrogated their legal role of dealing with serious crimes, immigration, illicit trafficking, drug trafficking and other pertinent matters and that the army and advisors were in command and control. l wonder if there was or is a role for the GPF to assist to develop the proposed Common Security Master Plan. I wonder why things in Guyana are so inherently incredible. I wonder. I wonder. I am still wondering.
Yours respectfully
Clinton Conway
Assistant Commissioner of Police
(Retired)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Sep 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Only vaccinated staff and gym-goers are allowed to visit gyms and other fitness centres according to the newly-updated COVID-19 measures that take effect from September 1....
Read More
Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142 in OSCL tourney

Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142...

Sep 02, 2021

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on September 19 and October 10

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on...

Sep 02, 2021

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket venture

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket...

Sep 02, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart...

Sep 01, 2021

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19 guidelines and measures – Winter

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19...

Sep 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]