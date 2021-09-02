The Guyana Police Force was apparently not represented in Inter-Guianas security meeting

Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I perused with keen interest an article in the Guyana Times, dated Tuesday, August 31, 2021, under the caption, ” Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname to develop common security master plan. ” According to the article, the meeting which was held last week was hosted by Cayenne, French Guiana, with Guyana being represented by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. At the trilateral engagement, the discussion centered on joint security threats and challenges facing the countries.
The missive stated that, ” …it was agreed to thrive for a global and coordinated approach against illicit trafficking and serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal gold mining environmental crimes and irregular immigration with a focus on anticipation, treat assessment, prevention.”
As someone who several years ago led a similar Guyana delegation to French Guiana and who has an abiding interest in law enforcement, I checked the list of key members of the Guyana delegation published. I was perturbed. I found the list fully loaded with army personnel and advisors. I searched scrupulously for the name of at least a policeman but found none. I wonder, if no member from the premier law enforcement agency in Guyana, the Guyana Police Force was not part of the delegation or if present, why his/ her name was not worthy to be mentioned. I wonder if the writer of the article had inadverntly failed to mention the name of any police officer who was present on that trip to Cayenne. I wonder whether or not the GPF had abrogated their legal role of dealing with serious crimes, immigration, illicit trafficking, drug trafficking and other pertinent matters and that the army and advisors were in command and control. l wonder if there was or is a role for the GPF to assist to develop the proposed Common Security Master Plan. I wonder why things in Guyana are so inherently incredible. I wonder. I wonder. I am still wondering.
Yours respectfully
Clinton Conway
Assistant Commissioner of Police
(Retired)
