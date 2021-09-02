PPP/C’s lawyer is new AmCham Guyana President

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s old lawyer, Devindra Kissoon, has been elected to head the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Guyana. This was revealed by outgoing AmCham President Zulfikar Ally during the Chamber’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday. Ally, it was revealed by Kissoon, has been appointed by the government to be Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States.

President Ali, in his remarks at the AGM, told Kissoon to use his new post to advance Guyana’s business interests with the US, and pointed to Ally as a key contact in Washington to meet those ends.

The President stressed that AmCham must not see itself only as a representative of businesses in the oil sector, as Guyana offers a wealth of opportunities in non-oil industries as well.

Kissoon was a lawyer for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) when it battled election cases in the courts last year. He talked about the relationship Guyana has enjoyed with the United States in the past year, and congratulated Ally on the new post.

With Ally’s leadership, AmCham fielded an electoral observer team to the elections process last year.

Both men supplied critical support in the struggle, as the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government made relentless attempts to steal the elections.

Ally said he is proud of the role the Chamber played in saving Guyana’s democracy. He nevertheless said that AmCham had enjoyed a good relationship with the David Granger administration.

Ally also expressed pride in AmCham’s work promoting corporate social responsibility among its businesses, facilitating entry for US companies into Guyana, and facilitating diversity and inclusion.

Part of his advice to the private sector in Guyana as he prepares to move on is that businesses must form consortia as Dr. Ali has often encouraged. Ally said if businesses don’t evolve and adapt, they will be left behind.

Kissoon said that with his leadership, AmCham will do its part to facilitate access for Guyanese businesses and its members, to financing from American businesses looking to work in Guyana. One of the primary goals of AmCham, he added, will be to work towards an improvement in the ease of doing business in Guyana.

Kissoon also said that AmCham will continue to maintain an apolitical stance.