Ministry begins countrywide data collection exercise

– To update records of vulnerable groups

Kaieteur News – As part of its efforts to update its records, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security commenced a countrywide data collection exercise last Wednesday which will run throughout the month of September.

According to a release, the Ministry is updating its database of persons with disabilities, single parents, and unemployed women in an effort to develop and deliver programmes which will benefit these groups of people and other categories of persons as well.

Eligible persons, according to the Ministry, are asked to register Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am to 4:30 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Officers will be stationed at the locations to facilitate a smooth process of registration.

Registration can also be done online by downloading the form from the Ministry’s website and emailing it to [email protected]

Below is the list of offices that persons can visit to register. For more information, persons can call 226-6110 or 225-6545 or visit the Ministry’s Facebook page. The deadline for registration is September 30, 2021.