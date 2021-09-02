Khemraj Ramjattan: The fault dear Brutus is Indian competitors

Kaieteur News – In one of my columns in the ongoing analysis of the politics of Khemraj Ramjattan, I mentioned that I will expand on the theory that Ramjattan directly sought confrontation with every conceivable high-profile Indian leader in the AFC with the intention of weakening their role and influence. The motive was deep insecurity and fear of being displaced.

Here is a list of major Indian names in the AFC that are no longer there and the departure of each had to do with confrontation with Ramjattan. Dr. Tarron Khemraj, Sasenarine Singh, Dr. Ramaya, Gerhard Ramsaroop, Rajendra Bissessar, Imran Khan, Charrandass Persaud and Moses Nagamootoo. All of these names were highly educated people well known in professional life.

Of those names listed here, the most vocal denouncer of Ramjattan was Imran Khan. Mr. Khan made public statements against his leader that were extremely shocking. This was at a time when they were both in the leadership of the party.

Here are the words of Mr. Khan: “A well-known hooligan, thug and convicted felon who is being protected by a very senior executive of my own political party has threatened me and my wife that when his benefactor attains a certain political office my wife and I will be chased back to Antigua. Agents and collaborators of this high executive conspired to have my wife, removed as a WFC delegate at the very last minute. These developments are not the usual cut and thrust of politics but is (sic) the politics of stench and destruction which the AFC must demolish with haste lest it begins to infect the entire party.”

Rajendra Bissessar last week broke his silence on his feelings on Ramjattan. In a published interview with me (see my column last Saturday), he intoned, “Ramjattan chopped down any Indian with a high profile in the AFC because he lived in fear of being challenged by such.”

Before Nagamootoo emerged to eclipse Ramjattan in the AFC, there was Gerhard Ramsaroop. He was half-White and found extensive admiration among the country folks. It would not be incorrect to say the rural folks saw Ramsaroop with more fondness than Ramjattan.

Shortly after the 2011 election, Ramsaroop told me that Ramjattan broke his promise to him about his selection to parliament. He told me in no uncertain terms that he could no longer stay in the AFC with someone like Ramjattan. As 2012 drew to a close, Ramsaroop distanced himself from the AFC. My advice to him was to stay and fight but he chose to leave.

After the announcement of Nagamootoo’s entry into the AFC for the 2011 election, Ramjattan’s insecurity became morbid. But by this time, a new element had entered into the equation, which Ramjattan could do nothing about. With the decline of Ravi Dev’s party, ROAR, highly placed elements of ROAR found refuge in the AFC and ROAR’s diaspora groups began to bankroll the AFC.

There was enormous cajoling by ROAR’s financiers for Nagamootoo to team up with the AFC. After the 2011 election, Ramjattan sought to undermine Nagamootoo’s future role as an Indian leader in the AFC by pressing the AFC to nominate Nagamootoo for the role of Speaker of the National Assembly. Since Nagamootoo didn’t get the job, it allowed Nagamootoo scope to continue his politics in and out of parliament heightening Ramjattan’s insecurity.

It was the 2015 campaign that ended the relationship between the two. Nagamootoo virtually eclipsed Ramjattan in the 2015 campaign. After power was achieved in 2015, the two hardly gelled and by 2019 were not on speaking terms, which have lasted up to this day.

After 2015, with Ramjattan in power and busy with power, the two powerful Berbicians – Dr. Ramaya and Charandass Persaud – were seen as a threat. David Granger’s words in the 2011 election results were never forgotten by Ramjattan. During the disagreement between the PNC and AFC on Nagamootoo’s selection as Speaker, Granger said that the 2011 election results in Berbice were not due to Nagamootoo’s presence only and cited vote-getting by Charrandass.

Dr. Ramaya was denied any role after 2015. This columnist saw an email from President Granger to the top echelons of the AFC requesting a suitable occupation for Ramaya. Ramaya complaints were met with forceful rejection by Ramjattan and he resigned. The story of Charrandass’ mistreatment is well known and it led up to his role in the no confidence motion. Both Dr. Khemraj and Sasenarine Singh had a falling out with Ramjattan. Both opted out of the AFC. There was never any episode of a direct fight with an African leader in the AFC and Ramjattan. There couldn’t be. They were no threat to his leadership only the rising Indians were. And they were guillotined.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)