GNBS already doing real time monitoring of oil production

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Over the last six years, financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as well as regional experts have urged Guyana to put in place, rigid technological systems that would allow for real time monitoring of the oil production taking place in the Stabroek Block.

But to the surprise of many industry stakeholders, Head of Corporate Communications at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Mr. Lloyd David, disclosed on Tuesday that the agency is already doing real time monitoring of the ExxonMobil led operations. He said this was due to the “Prov IT electronic software” that they have in place.

During his first appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s Programme, Governance, Corruption, and Justice, David said the system cannot be compromised while adding that there are always inspectors onboard the Liza Destiny vessel to ensure the integrity of the oil measurements for each lift is preserved. While he could not say how long the software has been in place or confirm if it belongs to ExxonMobil, he was keen to note that GNBS has an Oil and Gas Department, which was officially named this year. He said it has 10 well-trained inspectors including its head of department. David also shared that they operate on a rotational basis to ensure the quality and quantity of the lifts are copasetic. In this regard, he said an inspector is usually out at sea for 48 days.

Expounding on the role of GNBS in the oil sector, the Head of Corporate Communications said, “GNBS has a very multifaceted role. We monitor the flow meters that dispense fuels from the FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading vessel) and onto the ship that transports the fuel. Therefore, we observe the calibration of those meters and then as they dispense, we also observe the process to ensure it is working properly. Now in terms of quality, we are responsible for taking samples of crude and sending them in sealed containers to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) for testing.”

As regards the training that was done by the inspectors, David intimated that two exercises were done in Trinidad and Tobago. They are: the Emergency Breathing System Training and the Tropical Underwater Helicopter Escape training. Both are to ensure the inspectors are equipped with the safety skills they need onboard an oil vessel.

He said too that inspectors had done a five-day measurement training with overseas experts. David said it covered aspects related to flow process, verifying measurement points and the valve sealing process so as to ensure calibration is not compromised.

A previous release by GNBS had also noted that Oil and Gas Inspectors had completed an advanced Petroleum Measurement Course offered by the University of Texas at Austin, Petroleum Extension (PETEX).

David further noted that of the 10 inspectors, five have been trained to work on the Liza Unity FPSO, which is scheduled to arrive in a matter of weeks.

While GNBS highly anticipates the government’s fibre optic cable project coming on stream so as to boost its technological capacities offshore, David was keen to note that inspectors will be on the vessels all year round to ensure the integrity of the process is protected.

FIBRE OPTIC SUPPORT

The fibre optic cable, which will allow Guyana to monitor Exxon’s operations offshore is expected to be laid by the third quarter of 2021, so that Guyana can monitor ExxonMobil’s producing Liza Phase One operations.

ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), according to a project summary published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “proposes to construct the Project starting in Q4 2020) and ending in Q3 2021…”

No cost is mentioned in the document.

It is understood that the company’s intended high-speed fibre optic/wireless transport service will connect its onshore and offshore facilities.

The summary states, “This connection will establish a foundation for high-speed / low latency connectivity of onshore and offshore facilities to Guyana foundation infrastructure, allowing implementation of digital technology to improve productivity (field access data and planning), support remote operations, and support reliability (process monitoring and inspection).”

Furthermore, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it will make use of this facility to monitor Exxon’s offshore operations. The tax agency had said last year that it would have a CCTV system set up, following the installation of a fibre optic cable. This will allow the authority to see what is happening at the operation 24/7.

The agency has had to rely heavily on vessels, which come to shore, for whatever reason, to report on what’s happening offshore, through various forms, utilising regulations in the Customs Act. GRA had also contemplated manned presence on the oil vessel(s) at all times, but it is unclear whether that was ever achieved.