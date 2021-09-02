Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142 in OSCL tourney

Kaieteur News – Former Guyanese youth player Rovendra Mandolall slammed a belligerent 142 on Sunday when action continued in the 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over Regular Season competition.

The right-handed Mandolall hammered 15 sixes and 11 fours as his team Carr Tec whipped Miss Pheobe Cricket Club by 105 runs at Dean Park ground, Scarborough.

Mandolall and another ex-Guyana player, Eion Katchay, put together a steady 102-run second-wicket stand to see their side post a respectable 247-6 off 20-overs, while Miss Pheobe only replied with 142 all out in the 18th over. Katchay assisted with 25 while Troy Gobin, who also represented Guyana at the under-19 level, was left not out on 21. Ken Ramiah went for 36 runs from his three overs but was the most outstanding bowler for Miss Pheobe having taken three wickets.

When Miss Pheobe batted, Ravi Konduparthi offered fight with 30 and Ashok Sridharan got 29. Ishree Persaud grabbed three wickets for seven runs off three overs to lead Carr Tec’s defence. Prabhu Balkaran and West Indies over-50 player Mohan Harihar were supportive with two wickets each.

The round-robin stage of the tournament is completed too with Carr emerging the grand champion having topped the points table with 70 points inclusive of ten victories from 11 matches, while Mercenary came in second with 69 points also ten wins from 11 outings. The playoffs will begin on September 11. No other scores were available.

Meanwhile, Mandolall has joined Ravi Bodo, Amit Arjun and Avinash Sookdeo as the other centurions so far in this year’s season. The Essequibian Mandolall has been a prolific softball batsman over the past two consecutive decades in the OSCL, already raking up over 30 centuries.