Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on September 19 and October 10

Kaieteur News – A release from the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) has indicated that the club is proposing to host two road races, one later this month and the next, in October.

Subject to approval from the National Covid-19 Task Force, FSCC Executive Member William Howard said the first race will be on September 19 and it’s the annual Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race commencing at 07:30hrs from Banks DIH, Thirst Park Complex.

Competitors will proceed along the East Bank carriageway on to the Linden Soesdyke Highway and will turn back at the Long Creek School junction and the Yarrowkabra junction. The following categories would be contested, open, juniors, pre-juniors, ladies, Under and Over-50

On Sunday October 10, riders in the same categories would be at it again, this time however, they’ll be battling in the Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race also commencing outside Banks DIH, Thirst Park from the same time as the above race.

This time however, the turn back points are Dora at the Coca Cola sign and Yarrowkabra junction. Registration of competitors would be done the day prior to both events.