Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on September 19 and October 10

Sep 02, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – A release from the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) has indicated that the club is proposing to host two road races, one later this month and the next, in October.
Subject to approval from the National Covid-19 Task Force, FSCC Executive Member William Howard said the first race will be on September 19 and it’s the annual Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race commencing at 07:30hrs from Banks DIH, Thirst Park Complex.

William Howard (left) sanitising the hands of cyclist Warren ‘Forty’ McKay prior to collecting his prize at an event earlier this year.

Competitors will proceed along the East Bank carriageway on to the Linden Soesdyke Highway and will turn back at the Long Creek School junction and the Yarrowkabra junction. The following categories would be contested, open, juniors, pre-juniors, ladies, Under and Over-50
On Sunday October 10, riders in the same categories would be at it again, this time however, they’ll be battling in the Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race also commencing outside Banks DIH, Thirst Park from the same time as the above race.
This time however, the turn back points are Dora at the Coca Cola sign and Yarrowkabra junction. Registration of competitors would be done the day prior to both events.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Sep 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Only vaccinated staff and gym-goers are allowed to visit gyms and other fitness centres according to the newly-updated COVID-19 measures that take effect from September 1....
Read More
Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142 in OSCL tourney

Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142...

Sep 02, 2021

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on September 19 and October 10

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on...

Sep 02, 2021

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket venture

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket...

Sep 02, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart...

Sep 01, 2021

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19 guidelines and measures – Winter

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19...

Sep 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]