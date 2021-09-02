Fire Service issues crucial protocols to follow when a fire occurs

Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2021 News
In wake of Campbellville resident’s death…
Kaieteur News – In wake of the fire in which an elderly city resident perished during the wee hours of Tuesday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday issued some protocols that citizens should follow to help safeguard themselves when a fire erupts.
On Tuesday 77-year-old Angold Thompson of Lot 73 John Street and Stone Avenue Campbellville, Georgetown died in his home after he had rescued his family and returned to retrieve some of their belongings.
Even as the GFS expressed condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased, it pointed out in a release that “material things can never be compared to a life; if a fire occurs, you should leave all your belongings and save yourself.”
Moreover, the GFS protocols include the following:
-If you smell smoke or discover a fire in your home, business or workplace, you should call the Guyana Fire Service immediately via our toll free hotline number 912.
-You should make use of a fire alarm or any other method available to alert others that there is a fire.
-Every person should then proceed to evacuate the building in a safe, timely and orderly manner via the fire escape or the nearest exit.
-If you must escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit. Close the doors behind you to contain the fire.
-If smoke, heat or flames block your exit routes, stay in the room with doors closed. Place a wet towel under the door and call the Guyana Fire Service or 911.
-You should then open a window and wave a brightly coloured cloth or flashlight to signal for help.
-If your clothes catch on fire, stop what you’re doing, drop to the ground and cover your face if you can, then roll over and over or back and forth until the flames go out. Please note that running will only make the fire burn faster.
-Once outside the building you should stay a safe distance from the fire and wait for the Fire Service to arrive.
-Most importantly, DO NOT go back into the building for anything. By going back into the building, you will prevent the fire fighters from doing what they need to do and will put your life at risk.
