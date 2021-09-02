Ex-con back in jail for stealing from sibling

Kaieteur News – “I does be on drugs so anything happen in the area, I does get blame,” were the words of 41-year-old Devon Marks, an ex-convict who yesterday appeared in court for allegedly stealing from his sibling.

Marks appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman – who appeared virtually.

The court heard that the defendant stole $20,000 from the apartment of his sibling, Lashawn James.

According to information received, James and Marks reside at the same address but in different apartments. On August 28, 2021, at Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Marks allegedly broke and entered James apartment and stole the cash, while she was at work.

The woman told the police that on the day in question, she secured her apartment and left for work. Around 19:00hrs when the woman returned from work that said day, she noticed that the lock on the door of her apartment was damaged. Checks were made and she discovered that her cash was missing. The matter was then reported to the police and the defendant was later contacted.

According to reports, while in custody Marks reportedly confessed to the crime. The court was informed that the defendant was recently released from prison after serving a sentence for a similar offence.

The police prosecutor made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds that the defendant is a repeat offender and has previous convictions.

After Marks told the court that he uses drugs, Principal Magistrate Latchman entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 29, 2021.