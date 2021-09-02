Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket venture

Kaieteur News – Cricket Zone of the USA is the latest entity to offer support to the ‘Cricket Gear for Young & Promising cricketers in Guyana’ project with a donation of one E4 cricket bat towards the project.

This project is the brain child of Kishan Das of the USA and former BCB President Anil Beharry who extended a special thank you to a very generous friend of cricket Ravi Etwaroo, proprietor of Cricket Zone and the original owner of the E4 Brand.

Beharry, a former Berbice 50-over inter-county all-rounder, informed that the total cricket related items collected so far is cash for first aid kit, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, twelve bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

“Sixteen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in the Pomeroon area will soon benefit from two used bats,” continued Beharry, a senior Banker by profession.

This project is a joint initiative by Das and Beharry, who added that the Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

“Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact me or Kishan,” said Beharry who still plays softball cricket.

“We also take this opportunity to say thanks to Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Vishal Mahabir and Sherman Austin.

More distributions will be done as I receive the gear from the USA,” concluded Beharry who has played for Berbice Police, Bermine, Young Warriors and Everest in the City. (Sean Devers)