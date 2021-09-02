Boy,12, finds mother and stepfather dead

– murder-suicide suspected

Kaieteur News – A 12-year-old boy yesterday morning discovered the lifeless body of his stepfather and mother – his stepfather hanging from the roof and the his mother lying on a bed covered in blood – in their West Bank Demerara home.

The discovery, according to reports, was made sometime around 09:00hrs in the family’s Recht Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmonie residence. Dead are 36-year-old Camile Robertson-Rodrigues and 42-year-old Rollin Rodrigues.

Though details surrounding the couple’s death are unclear, police believe it might be a case of murder-suicide. It was reported to investigators that the woman had gone to an interior location some days ago against her husband’s wishes to attend a party and only returned on Tuesday. On her return, sometime around 18:00hrs, she was met with an intoxicated Rodrigues, according to police.

Yesterday, according to reports, the couple’s son was outside the house calling for his mother but his calls went unanswered. After getting no response, he decided to peep through one of the windows where he saw his mother lying motionless on a bed covered in blood and his stepfather suspended from the roof with a polythene rope around his neck.

This publication was told that the child related to an uncle what he saw after which efforts were made to contact a police station. Police in a release stated that upon examination of the woman’s body, “what appears to be stab wounds were seen at various parts of her body.” Upon further inspection, the alleged weapon used to inflict the fatal injuries was found some distance away on a chest of drawers.

The couple’s bodies were removed and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead officially by a doctor. Their bodies were then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where they await post mortem examinations.

While an investigation into the incident has been launched, Kaieteur News was informed that the couple was married for some seven years during which they would oftentimes argue. The woman leaves to mourn a son and daughter whom she shared with a previous partner.