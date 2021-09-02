Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

After paint is varnish!

Sep 02, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh running yuh country like a cakeshop, yuh gan get nuff stale cake leff over. And dat is wah happening now. De country running like a cake shop and nuff stale bread leff over.
Dem boys know dat certain position in dem embassies and overseas missions does be reserved fuh career diplomats. Yesterday dem boys read how wan person who is not considered wan career diplomat get appoint secretly to a top diplomatic post in de United States. Dem boys wan know why de secrecy and why de position is not fill by somebody from de local Foreign Service.
More dan one year past and no announcement mek bout who gan head de embassies and High Commission in London, Caracas and Brasilia and in other places. But friends getting appointed to lower level positions while nuttin saying bout dem other diplomatic appointments.
Now dem boys reading how Private Sector responsible for bearing de cost of painting State House. De next thing dem might want to paint is somebody mansion.
De private sector don’t do nothing fuh free. Dem can call dem price later on. And it is conflict of interest and shameful fuh de official residence of de Head of State to be painted by de private sector. Now everybody gan want volunteer fuh paint government building.
Is not like de government short ah cash. Dem sharing out money Wild West. Is nat like State House need a coat of paint. Soulja Bai leff it in de best condition it ever been in. So why paint it now?
Talk half and wait fuh de varnish!

