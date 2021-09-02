Achievers better Strikers to top table

DVA A division league…

Kaieteur News – Young Achievers remains undefeated in the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA)A Division league thus far after notching their third win in as many games on Tuesday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The league leaders; Achievers, placed any doubt to rest after beating second place Castrol Strikers Volleyball Club by a margin of 3-1 in a thrilling game at the Homestretch Avenue venue.

Castrol Strikers came out swinging in the first set winning it 25-18 and seemed on course for another straight set victory as they did against the Eagles Volleyball Club last Friday.

However, Young Achievers then responded by winning three straight sets 25-22, 25-12 and 25-22.

The top scorers from the winning team were Juan Valesquez with 13 points, Corwin Richards with 11 points and Klondyke Rodney with 9 points. The win has now earned Young Achievers a total of nine points while Castrol remain second with five points and Eagles are in the cellar position with three.

The league action continues tomorrow with Young Achievers battling Eagles Volleyball Club from 19:30hrs at the CASH venue.

The game will also be live-streamed on the Guyana Volleyball Federation GVF Facebook page from 19:15hrs.