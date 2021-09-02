Latest update September 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Achievers better Strikers to top table

Sep 02, 2021 News

DVA A division league…

Kaieteur News – Young Achievers remains undefeated in the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA)A Division league thus far after notching their third win in as many games on Tuesday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Action between Castrol (left) and Young Achievers.

The league leaders; Achievers, placed any doubt to rest after beating second place Castrol Strikers Volleyball Club by a margin of 3-1 in a thrilling game at the Homestretch Avenue venue.
Castrol Strikers came out swinging in the first set winning it 25-18 and seemed on course for another straight set victory as they did against the Eagles Volleyball Club last Friday.
However, Young Achievers then responded by winning three straight sets 25-22, 25-12 and 25-22.
The top scorers from the winning team were Juan Valesquez with 13 points, Corwin Richards with 11 points and Klondyke Rodney with 9 points. The win has now earned Young Achievers a total of nine points while Castrol remain second with five points and Eagles are in the cellar position with three.
The league action continues tomorrow with Young Achievers battling Eagles Volleyball Club from 19:30hrs at the CASH venue.
The game will also be live-streamed on the Guyana Volleyball Federation GVF Facebook page from 19:15hrs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Vaccination now needed to enter GYMS

Sep 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Only vaccinated staff and gym-goers are allowed to visit gyms and other fitness centres according to the newly-updated COVID-19 measures that take effect from September 1....
Read More
Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142 in OSCL tourney

Former Guyanese youth player Mandolall blasts 142...

Sep 02, 2021

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on September 19 and October 10

Flying Stars Cycle Club to host road races on...

Sep 02, 2021

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket venture

Cricket Zone of the US supports local cricket...

Sep 02, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart...

Sep 01, 2021

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19 guidelines and measures – Winter

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19...

Sep 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]